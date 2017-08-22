The benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Tuesday traded just 66.85 points up at 31,325.70 at 11.30 am, after opening 135 points higher. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading 24.20 points higher at 9,778.55.

The shares of Infosys rose in early morning trade after falling continuously for two days following Vishal Sikka’s resignation. However, it again dropped to Rs 867.10, or 6.30 points down from Monday’s close, at 10.39 am.

Other Asian markets all gained on Tuesday, with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei 225. The Hong Kong Hang Seng continued its bullish run from Monday, and traded 283 points higher at 9.35 am Indian Standard Time. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index was up by 62.27 points, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index by 4.80 points at 9.35 am.

The rupee opened higher against the US dollar, but fell immediately and traded five paise down at Rs 64.14 at 10.44 am.