Nineteen All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs, belonging to sacked party general secretary TTV Dinakaran camp (pictured above), on Tuesday told Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami does not have their support. They asked Governor Rao to remove the chief minister, reported Thanthi TV.

However, the MLAs did not withdraw their support from the government formally. Apart from these 19 MLAs, Dinakaran also enjoys the backing of three other allies.

The MLAs were dissatisfied after the merger of the Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam camps on Monday. Many Dinakaran loyalists said they were unhappy with the functioning of the government, and that they don’t think it will last. One of the loyalists, CR Saraswathi, also asked why party chief VK Sasikala was being eased out.

The OPS camp had demanded a written assurance that Sasikala will be sacked as the party chief. Earlier on Monday, Palaniswami delayed the scheduled merger announcement as the draft resolution sacking Sasikala from the party was not ready. Later, Panneerselvam had said that the decision on VK Sasikala’s expulsion from AIADMK will be taken after the party general body meeting.

Earlier, 18 MLAs meditated at the memorial of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Marina beach after the two factions of the AIADMK, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami and former Chief Minister Panneerselvam, had announced their merger at the party headquarters on Monday.