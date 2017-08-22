The toll in the floods in Bihar has crossed 300, with 51 more rain-related deaths reported on Monday, according to PTI. Nearly 1.4 crore people have been affected by the deluge in 18 districts of the state, and around 7.34 lakh have been shifted to safer areas. More than 3 lakh people have been put up at relief camps.

Araria district, with 71 deaths, is the worst-affected, followed by Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Katihar, Madhubani, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Supual and Kisanganj. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has held meetings to take stock of the situation.

Uttar Pradesh

Three more deaths since Sunday have pushed the toll in Uttar Pradesh to 72, and more than 20 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 24 districts of the state. As many as 2,688 villages are still inundated. More than 43,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps, even as Army choppers and National Disaster Response Force teams continue to carry out relief work.

Continuous rainfall, however, has impeded the rescue operations, officials said.

Assam

In Assam, the toll has now climbed to 70 with the death of three more people. As many as 14.36 lakh people in 12 districts continue to be affected, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority report said.

More than 46,000 people are in 125 relief camps. Embankments, roads and bridges in Dhemaji and Dhubri districts are the worst affected. Water has receded from certain areas. However, over 76,000 hectares of farmland is still reportedly inundated.

The floods have killed more than 215 animals at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. If the first wave of floods in July is also counted, that figure rises above 300.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, however, the situation is slowly returning to normalcy, PTI reported. The water levels have receded, and there hasn’t been major rainfall, an official of the Disaster Management department told the news agency.

“Our officers are constantly monitoring the situation as people are returning home from relief camps,” he said. However, the Mahananda river is still flowing above the danger mark, he added.

Around 150 people died, and 1.5 crore people were affected in the floods in the state.