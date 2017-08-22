Several people were left injured after a train accident in suburban Philadelphia in the United States on Tuesday, AP reported. The number of those wounded is still unclear. However, according to a report in the Metro, at least 33 people have been injured.

The accident took place at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby in Pennsylvania, the spokesperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said.

“At 12.10 am this evening, Upper Darby received a call that an inbound Norristown high-speed train came into the terminal and hit a stationed car that was sitting in the terminal unoccupied,” Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie said, according to CBS Philly.