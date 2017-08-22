Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has issued orders that cleaning of all sewers and drains in the national Capital be mechanised, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. Baijlal’s directive came in the wake of 10 sewer deaths in Delhi over the last five weeks.

“Held a joint meeting with the honourable chief minister [Arvind Kejriwal]. Directions issued for 100% migration to mechanisation for sewers/drains cleaning,” Baijal tweeted on Monday. Apart from Kejriwal, the meeting was attended by Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain, Water Resource Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and other officials.

“Anyone found sending a worker down any drain or sewer in the capital will not be charged for negligence,” the water minister said following the meeting. “He/she will now directly be charged under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, which is culpable homicide.”

Held joint meeting with Hon'ble CM. Directions issued for 100% migration to mechanization for sewers/drains cleaning. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/9kohwOUDxW — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 21, 2017