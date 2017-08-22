The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s statement that called out Pakistan for harbouring terrorists, and said that India shares the same concerns.

“We welcome President Trump’s determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges facing Afghanistan and confronting issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists,” the ministry said in a statement. “India shares these concerns and objectives.”

India also said it was committed to supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in restoring peace and stability. “We have been steadfast in extending reconstruction and developmental assistance to Afghanistan in keeping with our traditional friendship with its people,” the ministry said.

In a televised address from a US military base in Arlington on Monday night, Trump had sought India’s assistance to restore stability in Afghanistan. “...India makes billions of dollars in trade from the United States, and we want them to help us in the war with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development,” he said.

Trump had also accused Pakistan of protecting terrorists, adding that there were 20 US-designated foreign terrorist organisations active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. “For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror,” he said.