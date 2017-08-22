Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a historic judgment. “It grants equality to Muslim women, and is a powerful measure for women empowerment,” he said on Twitter.

The five-judge apex court bench on Tuesday struck down the practice of instant triple talaq, calling it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law. The bench was divided 3-2 on the matter, with the majority verdict striking the pratice down.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also hailed the decision, and said it provides equality and respect to Muslim women. He added that the order was a step towards a “new India”.

Petitioner Shayara Bano said it is a historic occasion, and appealed to people to not politicise the matter. “I have felt the pain when family breaks. I hope no one has to undergo this situation in future,” she told ANI. Her husband had divorced her by writing the word talaq three times on a letter in October 2015, following which she had filed the petition in 2016.

तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीमकोर्ट का निर्णय- मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए स्वाभिमान पूर्ण एवं समानता के एक नए युग की शुरुआत। pic.twitter.com/NDMcZsKJUw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2017

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board said this has given new hope to Muslim women. “The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam,” President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber told PTI. She added that she hopes it is banned once and for all soon.

Congress National Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said it was now time for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “walk the talk”, and introduce reforms.

Here are a few other reactions:

I can say with satisfaction this was the last case which I did before I decided to quit: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/V6auLqlFOX — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017

We welcome #SupremeCourt's historic verdict that strikes down #TripleTalaq. This great step will empower 90 million #Muslim women in India! — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) August 22, 2017

Shia Personal Law Board has been fighting against #TripleTalaq since 2007, welcome this. Great first step: Maulana Yasoob Abbas,Shia Cleric pic.twitter.com/hJRrBM1ufJ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017