A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq, calls it unconstitutional: The five-member bench was divided 3:2 on the decision. 19 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp urge Tamil Nadu governor to remove Chief Minister Palaniswami: The legislators were dissatisfied after the merger of the two rival camps of AIADMK on Monday. Bank services hit as 10 lakh employees go on strike against government’s proposed reforms: Over 12 lakh financial instruments, including foreign exchange transactions, cheque clearance and sanctioning of loans, were affected. MEA says it is committed to bring peace in Afghanistan after Donald Trump seeks India’s help: The ministry also welcomed the US president’s speech condemning Pakistan for providing a safe haven to militants. 42 civilians, including 19 children, killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria’s Raqqa: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit the densely populated Al-Badu area at the city centre. Delhi Police use Google to arrest burglar who carried out 18 robberies since February: Keywords such as ‘well-dressed burglar’, ‘suave thief’ and ‘Bunty chor’ helped officers track down Siddharth Mehrotra. Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after opening higher, most Asian markets rise: The shares of Infosys rose in early hours after falling continuously for two days. Flood toll crosses 300 in Bihar, over 70 dead in Uttar Pradesh and Assam: In West Bengal, however, the situation is slowly returning to normalcy as water has begun to recede, officials said. Islamic State claims an Indian suicide bomber killed several people in Syria’s Raqqa: Abu Yusuf Al-Hindi, also known as Mohammed Shafi Armar, is allegedly the chief recruiter for the militant group in the subcontinent. BSE to compulsorily delist 200 firms tomorrow, bar their promoters from the market for 10 years: The stock exchange said that of the 200 companies, 117 have remained suspended from the market for 10 years.