The big news: SC strikes down triple talaq calling it unconstitutional, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 19 MLAs from Dinakaran’s camp urged the Tamil Nadu governor to remove the chief minister, and bank services were affected by a unions’ strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq, calls it unconstitutional: The five-member bench was divided 3:2 on the decision.
- 19 MLAs from TTV Dinakaran camp urge Tamil Nadu governor to remove Chief Minister Palaniswami: The legislators were dissatisfied after the merger of the two rival camps of AIADMK on Monday.
- Bank services hit as 10 lakh employees go on strike against government’s proposed reforms: Over 12 lakh financial instruments, including foreign exchange transactions, cheque clearance and sanctioning of loans, were affected.
- MEA says it is committed to bring peace in Afghanistan after Donald Trump seeks India’s help: The ministry also welcomed the US president’s speech condemning Pakistan for providing a safe haven to militants.
- 42 civilians, including 19 children, killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria’s Raqqa: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit the densely populated Al-Badu area at the city centre.
- Delhi Police use Google to arrest burglar who carried out 18 robberies since February: Keywords such as ‘well-dressed burglar’, ‘suave thief’ and ‘Bunty chor’ helped officers track down Siddharth Mehrotra.
- Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after opening higher, most Asian markets rise: The shares of Infosys rose in early hours after falling continuously for two days.
- Flood toll crosses 300 in Bihar, over 70 dead in Uttar Pradesh and Assam: In West Bengal, however, the situation is slowly returning to normalcy as water has begun to recede, officials said.
- Islamic State claims an Indian suicide bomber killed several people in Syria’s Raqqa: Abu Yusuf Al-Hindi, also known as Mohammed Shafi Armar, is allegedly the chief recruiter for the militant group in the subcontinent.
- BSE to compulsorily delist 200 firms tomorrow, bar their promoters from the market for 10 years: The stock exchange said that of the 200 companies, 117 have remained suspended from the market for 10 years.