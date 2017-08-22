Google on Monday launched the long-awaited update to its operating system, the Android Oreo. The internet giant said the update will be “safer, smarter, powerful and sweeter”.

The update, which was earlier available only in beta, will first be rolled out to Google’s Pixel and Nexus devices. Nokia, Samsung, LG, Motorola and phones of other companies that support Android will get the upgrade by the end of the year, Google said.

Android O will have a revamped notification panel, better battery life and stronger security protections, said Sameer Samat, the vice president of product management (Android & Google Play). Its new picture-in-picture feature will allow users to operate two apps at the same time.

“When you’re on your next adventure, Android Oreo is the superhero to have by your side (or in your pocket!),” Samat wrote.

Oreo manufacturer Mondelez said Google had not paid the multinational confectionery firm to use the name, calling it a “pure co-branding partnership”, reported Los Angeles Times.