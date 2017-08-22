The Maldives military on Tuesday occupied the country’s Parliament allegedly to stop a no-confidence vote against the Speaker, The Guardian reported, citing statements made by Opposition lawmakers.

Imthiyaz Fahmy, from the Opposition Maldivian Democratic Party, tweeted a video that purportedly showed security forces in plain clothes preventing Opposition MPs from entering the chamber. Soldiers also allegedly roughed up several lawmakers.

Eva Abdulla, another MDP lawmaker, said the Opposition was eventually allowed to enter the chamber, only to find Speaker Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed surrounded by soldiers. She alleged that Mohamed, who is a close ally of President Abdulla Yameen, had closed the Parliament session within five minutes of it commencing without taking a vote of no-confidence.

“The Opposition has not been allowed to summon any government officials,” she claimed. “We are not allowed to hold any part of the state accountable at all.”