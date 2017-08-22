At least one suspected militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter in Kupwara district’s Handwara region in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. A few more militants are believed to be holed up in the Hingnikoot Ramhal area of the district.

Earlier on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handwara, along with troops of the 6 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, launched a search operation in the area based on intelligence, according to PTI. A gunbattle broke out after the militants opened fire on the security personnel.

#UPDATE One terrorist killed in an encounter by security forces in J&K's Kupwara; Operation underway pic.twitter.com/4fal6H86XX — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2017

More details are awaited.