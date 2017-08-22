The business wrap: Bank services were affected by a nationwide union strike, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre put imports of urad and moong dal under the restricted category, and Google launched its Android update, Oreo.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Bank services hit as 10 lakh employees go on strike against government’s proposed reforms: Over 12 lakh financial instruments, including foreign exchange transactions, cheque clearance and sanctioning of loans, were affected.
- Centre puts imports of urad and moong dal under restricted category: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said this import restriction will not apply to countries with whom India has bilateral and regional agreements.
- Google launches ‘safer, smarter and sweeter’ Android Oreo: A revamped notification panel and better battery life are among the update’s new features.
- Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after shaky trading session: The shares of Infosys rose in early hours after falling continuously for two days.
- Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million to woman who claimed she got cancer from using its baby powder: Eva Echeverria said she used the talc from the 1950s till 2016.
- BSE to compulsorily delist 200 firms tomorrow, bar their promoters from the market for 10 years: The stock exchange said that of the 200 companies, 117 have remained suspended from the market for 10 years.
- Artificial intelligence experts urge UN to impose curbs on autonomous weapons: ‘These can be weapons of terror, weapons that terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways,’ they said.