A seven-month-old baby was pulled out alive from rubble on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the Italian island of Ischia on Monday night. Two women were killed and several others were injured in the tremors, Reuters reported.

In a video of the ongoing rescue operations, Pasquale, the seven-month-old boy, is seen being pulled out from the debris in Casamicciola. His elder brother, Mattias, was also rescued after more than 12 hours.

Authorities believe that their elder brother, 11-year-old Ciro, is still trapped in the debris, and emergency crews are working to free him. Their parents were reported to be safe as they were in another room when the earthquake took place.

Casamicciola, located north of Ischia, is believed to have been hit the worst by the quake. The tourist island, with a population of about 50,000 people, lies off the coast of Naples. More than 2,500 people have been rendered homeless or displaced, and nearly 1,500 people have fled the island.

One woman died buried under the debris after her house collapsed, and the other was killed after the earthquake wrecked a church, The Guardian reported.