The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Facebook, Google and Yahoo’s response to a plea seeking a ban on the controversial Blue Whale Challenge Game from the online platforms. The bench also issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police asking them to keep the court informed about the steps they take in this regard, PTI reported.

Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also directed the Indian units of the internet giants to file a status report and inform them about the measures they took after the Centre’s August 15 order to ban the online game. Facebook, Google and Yahoo have till August 28 to file their affidavits.

The Blue Whale Challenge assigns players various tasks during a 50-day period and ends with the player committing suicide. The 14-year-old boy who jumped off the fifth floor of a building in Mumbai earlier in August is beleived to have been influenced by the game.

Schools on alert

Meanwhile, the Haryana Children Protection Commission issued an advisory to all private and government schools in the state to counsel students about the risk of the Blue Whale Challenge and other similar online games, reported the Hindustan Times. The National Children Protection Commission had directed schools to take the initiative, said Ramesh Yadav, a member of the HCPC.

“We have directed the managements of all Haryana government and public schools to spread awareness among all students and at Gururgram schools,” Yadav said. “The schools have also been asked to closely watch and conduct proper counseling in case abnormal behaviour is seen in any student.”