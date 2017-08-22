The police in Germany have seized 5,000 orange ecstacy pills shaped like a face that bears a striking resemblance to United States President Donald Trump. The Osnabruck Police confiscated the banned drugs from a car in Lower Saxony. Two Austrian nationals, a father and son, were arrested for carrying the contraband worth thousands of euros.

“During the search of the vehicle, the police found about 5,000 ecstasy tablets with the portrait of the American president,” the police siad. “...The purchase value of the tablets amounts to approximately 11,000 euros [around Rs 82,9946]. The sales value amounts to approximately 39,000 euros [around Rs 29,42,536].”

The pills are reportedly being marketed on the darknet with the tagline “Trump makes partying great again”, a play on the US president’s election campaign slogan “Let’s make America great again”, DW reported.