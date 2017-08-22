Charlottesville city council voted unanimously to cover the statues of Confederate Generals Robert E Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in black fabric, AP reported on Tuesday. The decision was taken to honour the memory of lawyer and civil rights activist Heather Heyer and mourn her death.

The 32-year-old woman was killed on August 13 by a car driven by a white nationalist rally supporter who rammed into a group of people protesting the demonstration. The white nationalist rally was held to protest the decision to remove the statue of Lee. At least 30 people were injured in the car attack and two state police officers died in a helicopter crash later.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer read a resolution to commemorate the three people who died after a heated public meeting, the Daily Progress reported. Three members of the public were arrested for disrupting the proceedings.

President Donald Trump drew criticism for holding “both sides” responsible for violence.