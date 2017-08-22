A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi calls the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a historic judgment: Petitioner Shayara Bano appealed to people not to politicise the matter. Supreme Court refuses to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet: The bench said medical colleges in the state will have to admit students based on their Neet results or those of a common entrance exam. 19 AIADMK legislators who support Dinakaran urge governor to remove CM Palaniswami: DMK leader MK Stalin also wants the chief minister to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. There will be ‘utter chaos’ if China enters Indian territory, warns Beijing: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said New Delhi’s reasoning to stop their road construction project in Doklam was ‘ridiculous and vicious’.

Delhi High Court seeks Facebook, Google and Yahoo’s response on plea against Blue Whale Challenge: Meanwhile, the Haryana Children Protection Commission has advised all schools to warn students about the risks of the online game. Maldives Opposition claims military took over Parliament to stop no-confidence vote against Speaker: Soldiers allegedly roughed up several lawmakers.

Amid opposition, India gives Pfizer the patent to exclusively sell vital pneumonia vaccine: Various groups believe the decision will make the shot less accessible to the poor. CBI files chargesheet against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Bihar journalist’s murder case: The former RJD legislator is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with another killing.

Flood toll crosses 300 in Bihar, over 70 dead in Uttar Pradesh and Assam: In West Bengal, however, the situation is slowly returning to normalcy as water has begun to recede, officials said.

MEA says it is committed to bring peace in Afghanistan after Donald Trump seeks India’s help:The ministry also welcomed the US president’s speech condemning Pakistan for providing a safe haven to militants.

