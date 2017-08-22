The big news: Modi hails Supreme Court’s triple talaq verdict as historic, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The top court refused to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet, and CM Palaniswami lost the support of 19 MLAs who are TTV Dinakaran loyalists.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi calls the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a historic judgment: Petitioner Shayara Bano appealed to people not to politicise the matter.
- Supreme Court refuses to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet: The bench said medical colleges in the state will have to admit students based on their Neet results or those of a common entrance exam.
- 19 AIADMK legislators who support Dinakaran urge governor to remove CM Palaniswami: DMK leader MK Stalin also wants the chief minister to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
- There will be ‘utter chaos’ if China enters Indian territory, warns Beijing: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said New Delhi’s reasoning to stop their road construction project in Doklam was ‘ridiculous and vicious’.
- Delhi High Court seeks Facebook, Google and Yahoo’s response on plea against Blue Whale Challenge: Meanwhile, the Haryana Children Protection Commission has advised all schools to warn students about the risks of the online game.
- Maldives Opposition claims military took over Parliament to stop no-confidence vote against Speaker: Soldiers allegedly roughed up several lawmakers.
- Amid opposition, India gives Pfizer the patent to exclusively sell vital pneumonia vaccine: Various groups believe the decision will make the shot less accessible to the poor.
- CBI files chargesheet against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Bihar journalist’s murder case: The former RJD legislator is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with another killing.
- Flood toll crosses 300 in Bihar, over 70 dead in Uttar Pradesh and Assam: In West Bengal, however, the situation is slowly returning to normalcy as water has begun to recede, officials said.
- MEA says it is committed to bring peace in Afghanistan after Donald Trump seeks India’s help:The ministry also welcomed the US president’s speech condemning Pakistan for providing a safe haven to militants.