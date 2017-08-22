Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all citizens must follow the example of Mahatma Gandhi and work together to take the country forward, reported The Economic Times. Modi was addressing over 200 young chief executive officers and corporate leaders at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi.

“Every person wanted India to be free but Gandhi ji did something unique. He made every person feel he or she is working for the nation,” said Modi. “All citizens should think that this is my country and I have to take it forward. If we can work together, we can solve many problems.”

He also thanked outgoing Planning Commission Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya for his contribution and said Panagariya completely transformed the government body during his three-year tenure, reported the Financial Express.

“Panagariya ji was living in US for 45 years, I requested he contribute some time for the nation, he left everything in the US and came to India,” Modi said.

Panagariya, who resigned as Niti Aayog Vice Chairman on August 1 dismissed suggestions that he was forced to quit, PTI reported on Wednesday. The economist had said he wants to return to academics in the United States.