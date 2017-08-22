WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out a new feature that allows users to write status updates on a colourful image background, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat. The update allows users to choose a font, background color, and even add links. The new feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Users will also be able to view the updates on the desktop app.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had tested its new colourful status update option with select users. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, had tested its colourful status update last year in December before rolling it out to everyone in March 2017.