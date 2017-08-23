At least 40 people were injured after 10 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express got derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday. No deaths have been reported so far, The Indian Express reported.

The train, which was on its way to Delhi from Azamgarh, went off tracks around 2.40 am after colliding with a dumper. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. A team of National Disaster Response Force personnel has been deployed to the site of the accident.

Unidentified officials of the North Central Railways told NDTV that work for a dedicated freight corridor was under way at the accident spot at the time of the derailment.

A dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express,resulting in derailment of coaches 1/ https://t.co/8EgmiW0gMO — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

The mishap come just days after at least 22 people died and 156 were injured in the derailment of the Kalinga-Utkal Express near Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.