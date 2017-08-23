The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday filed three FIRs related to the death of more than 60 children at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur since August 7, reported News18. The FIRs, which deal with corruption charges, negligence leading to the deaths and the hospital’s doctors having private practices, was filed at a police station in Lucknow.

The state government also passed an order to transfer Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Anita Bhatanagar Jain, reported The Times of India. These decisions came soon after a committee headed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar submitted its report on the deaths in the Gorakhpur hospital.

The inquiry report directed Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon to inspect medical colleges and address their grievances. It also said that long- and short-term measures were needed to improve the ailing medical system in Uttar Pradesh.

Although it has been alleged that the children died because of lack of oxygen supply at the facility, the Adityanath administration has maintained that the infants succumbed to encephalitis.