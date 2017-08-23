Former Chief Minister of Manipur Rishang Keishing died at Imphal’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday after suffering multi-organ failure. The 96-year-old had been in hospital since July 1 this year. The senior Congress leader is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Manipur has announced three days of mourning for its longest-serving chief minister. State government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said she was “deeply saddened by the demise of one of the senior most leaders with a sterling record of public service of nearly 70 years and who was member of India’s first Parliament”. She expressed hope that Keishing’s “good work and endearing commitment to people will always find a place in the working of future generations”.

Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, too, offered their condolences to the “towering leader’s” family.