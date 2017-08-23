The big news: Centre may not pass new law on triple talaq after SC verdict, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 40 people were injured after the Kaifiyat Express got derailed in UP, and Manipur’s longest-serving CM Rishang Keishing died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre indicates that there will be no new law to check the triple talaq practice: Officials said states will be issued an advisory to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order.
- At least 40 injured after Kaifiyat Express gets derailed near UP’s Auraiya: Ten coaches got derailed after the engine hit a dumper.
- Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing dies in Imphal: The 96-year-old, who was the state’s longest-serving chief minister, died after suffering multiple-organ failure.
- Uttar Pradesh government files 3 FIRs after panel submits investigation report on Gorakhpur deaths: The inquiry found that the state’s ailing medical system needed long- and short-term measures for improvement.
- Mumbai factory shut down for dumping dye in Kasadi river after street dogs in the area turn blue: The unit was flouting norms and endangering animals in the vicinity, said Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s Sub-Regional Officer Jayant Hajare.
- WhatsApp rolls out new coloured text-based status updates: The feature allows users to choose a font, background colour and even add links.
- Aadhaar will soon be mandatory for National Institute of Open Learning examinations: NIOS Chairman Chandra Bhushan Sharma said the move is being planned to ensure there are no proxy candidates appearing on others’ behalf.
- All citizens must work together to take the country forward, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: He was addressing over 200 young chief executive officers and corporate leaders at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi.
- BJP offered me support the day I resigned as Bihar chief minister, not earlier, claims Nitish Kumar: The JD(U) leader insisted that everything happened in ‘quick time’, and that he had not thought about going back to the NDA.
- Charlottesville will cover Confederate statues to mourn rights activist Heather Heyes: Mayor Mike Signer read a resolution to commemorate the three people who died on August 13.