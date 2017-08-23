A look at the headlines right now:

Centre indicates that there will be no new law to check the triple talaq practice: Officials said states will be issued an advisory to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order. At least 40 injured after Kaifiyat Express gets derailed near UP’s Auraiya: Ten coaches got derailed after the engine hit a dumper. Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing dies in Imphal: The 96-year-old, who was the state’s longest-serving chief minister, died after suffering multiple-organ failure. Uttar Pradesh government files 3 FIRs after panel submits investigation report on Gorakhpur deaths: The inquiry found that the state’s ailing medical system needed long- and short-term measures for improvement. Mumbai factory shut down for dumping dye in Kasadi river after street dogs in the area turn blue: The unit was flouting norms and endangering animals in the vicinity, said Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s Sub-Regional Officer Jayant Hajare. WhatsApp rolls out new coloured text-based status updates: The feature allows users to choose a font, background colour and even add links. Aadhaar will soon be mandatory for National Institute of Open Learning examinations: NIOS Chairman Chandra Bhushan Sharma said the move is being planned to ensure there are no proxy candidates appearing on others’ behalf. All citizens must work together to take the country forward, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi: He was addressing over 200 young chief executive officers and corporate leaders at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi. BJP offered me support the day I resigned as Bihar chief minister, not earlier, claims Nitish Kumar: The JD(U) leader insisted that everything happened in ‘quick time’, and that he had not thought about going back to the NDA. Charlottesville will cover Confederate statues to mourn rights activist Heather Heyes: Mayor Mike Signer read a resolution to commemorate the three people who died on August 13.