Voting began on Wednesday morning for elections to four Assembly seats in three states. There are two seats up for grabs in Goa, while one each are being contested in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

The focus is expected to be on Goa, where Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is contesting from the Panaji constituency.

Goa bye-elections

Parrikar contesting for the Panaji seat against Congress’ Girish Chodankar. In Valpoi, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party after the state elections, is contesting against Roy Naik, son of Congress MLA Ravi Naik.

While Rane’s resignation as a Congress MLA in March necessitated the Valpoi bye-poll, Parrikar’s election from Panaji is necessary for the BJP as he was relieved of his duties as the defence minister and sent to Goa before the Assembly election in March. Sitting BJP MLA Sidharth Kuncolienkar resigned from the seat to make way for Parrikar.

Delhi bye-poll

Voting is under way for the Bawana Assembly constituency in New Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a triangular contest. Voting began at 8 am, and 2.94 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The polling is being carried out using Electronic Voting Machines enabled with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails. Eight candidates are in the fray, and the results will be declared on August 28.

The AAP, which holds 65 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, has fielded Ram Chander. The election became necessary after former AAP legislator Ved Parkash quit the party and joined the BJP. He is now the BJP’s candidate for Bawana. The Congress has fielded its former three-time MLA from the constituency, Surender Kumar.

The outcome of this election could be seen as a mandate for the AAP, which lost in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls in April.

Andhra Pradesh bye-election

In Andhra Pradesh, voting began at 8 am for the Nandyal Assembly constituency in Kurnool district.

The YSR Congress has fielded former minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy, while the Telugu Desam Party, which is in power in the state, has named Brahmananda Reddy its candidate. Brahmananda Reddy is the nephew of MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy, whose death necessitated the bye-poll. Bhuma Nagi Reddy had won the seat on a YSR Congress ticket in 2014 but switched to the TDP.

The Congress has fielded Gaddam Abdul Khadar, but the contest is essentially between the TDP and YSR Congress candidates.