China on Tuesday expressed support for its ally Pakistan hours after United States President Donald Trump reprimanded the country for harbouring terrorists. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua that Beijing and Islamabad would continue to fight together for peace in Afghanistan, reported Dawn.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, had said that Pakistan was on the front line in the struggle against terrorism, according to Reuters. Chunying had said that the international community should recognise Pakistan’s sacrifices and contributions in the fight against terrorism.

China is happy to see Pakistan and the US cooperate to battle terrorism “on the basis of mutual respect, and work together for security and stability in the region and world”, she has said.

Trump unveiled his new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia in a televised address on Monday night, making it clear that American troops will continue to fight in what is, at 17 years, the longest war in US history.

In his strongest remarks yet about Pakistan, a country that has ostensibly been an American ally for decades, he had said, “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban and other groups that pose a threat.”

The US president had pointed out that the country was paying billions of dollars to Pakistan, but it was still housing terrorists. “That will have to change immediately,” he had said.