Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday said that he aimed to host the world’s biggest march against child trafficking in September. More than one crore people are expected to take part in the rally, which will begin in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 11 and end in New Delhi on October 16, reported Reuters.

“Today, I declare a war on child sexual abuse and child trafficking,” Satyarthi said at the launch of his “Safe Childhood, Safe India” campaign in New Delhi. “Today, I announce history’s biggest ever social mobilisation movement.”

The march, which Satyarthi dubbed the “Bharat Yatra”, will span across 22 states and cover 11,000 km, reported The Hindu.

“What our children are facing is not an ordinary crime,” the children’s rights activist said. “This is a moral epidemic haunting our country as well as the rest of the world. We cannot accept it. We have to break our silence as a nation. We have to raise our voice and unite as a nation.”