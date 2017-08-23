Italian automobile brand Lamborghini on Tuesday launched a luxury smartphone in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates for $2,450 (approximately Rs 1.57 lakh).

The Android phone, Alpha One, has a handcrafted Italian leather fascia and uses a liquid alloy that makes it resistant to scratches and dents. Its other features include a fingerprint sensor, a 20-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel front camera, dual SIM slots and Dolby speakers.

Lamborghini’s Alpha One comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB expandable memory. It is powered by a 3,250 mAh battery and has a 5.5-inch display.

The phone is available online as well as at the luxury store Harrods in London and in the Dubai Mall, among a few other stores in the UAE.

“Alpha One combines cutting-edge mobile technology and unique features with the inimitable style and design of our brand,” Vice President of the company Ferruccio Lamborghini said.