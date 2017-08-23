Flipkart on Tuesday launched a new programme that will allow its sellers to export their products to over 190 countries. More than a lakh sellers can export their products using the Flipkart Global initiative. The products will be sold through eBay India, which Flipkart bought in April, Mint reported.

“This programme will enable sellers to export their products globally, and this would mean access to sellers in pretty much all the countries in the world,” the head of eBay India’s business at Flipkart, Anil Goteti, said. The programme will allow not just Indian customers in other parts of the world to access these products, but will also target global customers.

As part of Flipkart Global, the Bengaluru-based online retailer will list Indian sellers’ products on 35 global eBay platforms and assist them in various areas like shipping and remittances. “The programme will enable sellers from India access to over 171 million active customers of eBay globally in over 190 international markets,” Goteti said. These include markets in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Australia.