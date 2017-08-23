Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was granted conditional bail in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case on Monday, was released from Mumbai’s Taloja Jail on Wednesday after nine years. He was escorted by Army vehicles as he made his way out of the prison.

It was earlier reported that Purohit may return to the same Army unit from where he was arrested. However, he will remain suspended from service till the final verdict in the case.

Purohit’s bail comes with restrictions. His movement is limited to a certain area, and he has to report to a police station every day. He is also not allowed to attend any public events or gathering.

#WATCH: Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit released from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai #MalegaonBlastCase pic.twitter.com/LLjfAuFuwu — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2017

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted Purohit conditional bail, setting aside an earlier Bombay High Court judgment. The bench of justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre had reserved its order on his interim bail plea on August 17, after the National Investigation Agency opposed it.

The accused had moved the apex court on April 28, days after the Bombay High Court rejected his bail plea. The High Court had granted relief to another accused in the case, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, but said that the charges against Purohit were of grave nature.

The blasts in Malegaon

Both Purohit and Pragya were arrested in 2008 on charges of plotting the explosions carried out by radical Hindutva group Abhinav Bharat.

On September 29, 2008, two blasts in Malegaon, Maharashtra, had killed at least six people and injured several others. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had filed a chargesheet against 14 right-wing extremists, including Purohit and Thakur, in the case.