The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Rajasthan on Tuesday recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into land deals linked to Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. The state wrote to the CBI asking for an investigation into the alleged land scams in Bikaner, including one involving a company Vadra owns, PTI reported.

“As many as 18 FIRs were registered, and four of them are against Vadra’s company that was allegedly involved in the illegal purchase of nearly 275 bighas of land,” Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said. “All the 18 FIRs are in connection with the purchase of close to 1,400 bighas of land using fake names.”

The state minister claimed that Vadra’s company was a third party to the purchase of around 275 hectares of land in 2010, plots of which it allegedly sold to a fourth party in 2012.

The Congress, in response, claimed that the Rajasthan government was misusing the CBI ahead of the Assembly elections. “The BJP misuses the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies for political gains,” Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot said. “In this alleged land scam, the state government had formed a committee, but the committee’s findings were not disclosed. Those arrested in the land scam are connected with the BJP.”