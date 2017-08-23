The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty on Wednesday traded up in the morning session on the back of fresh buying in the metal, healthcare and banking sectors.

At 11.30 am, Sensex was up 142 points at 31,434.29. It had opened at 31,407, more than 200 points higher than Tuesday’s closing. It reached a high of 31,460.38 in the morning session.

The NSE index crossed the 9,800 mark, trading at 9,804 points at 11.30 am. It touched a high of 9,816.70 early in the session.

Adani Ports (+2.19%), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (+2.10%) and Bharti Airtel (+1.64%) were the top performers on the Sensex. Dr Reddy’s traded higher on the Nifty, as well, gaining 2.55%, followed by Gail India (+2.32%) and Bharti Airtel (+1.87%).

Tech Mahindra (-1.45%), Eicher Motors (-1.35%) and Bharti Infratel (-1.34%) were the major losers on the NSE, whereas Hindustan Unilever (-1.06%) and Tata Consultancy Services (-0.46%) performed poorly on the BSE.

The rupee opened at 64.05 the US dollar and was trading at 64.07, 0.07% higher from its Tuesday’s closing of 64.11.