The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao demanding a floor test for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to prove his majority in the Assembly. This comes a day after 19 MLAs who support VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran sought Palaniswami’s removal.

Congress MLA K Ramasamy said that any delay in asking the chief minister to prove his majority will allow the “unconstitutional government” to continue and destabilise democracy. He added that it will also “give room for the evil practice of horse trading”.

Pattali Makkal Katchi youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi President Thirumavalavan also joined this chorus of voices calling for Palaniswami to face a vote of confidence since he decided to merge his faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with the side led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, reported The Hindu.

As many as 19 AIADMK legislators, who belong to sacked party Deputy General Secretary Dinakaran’s camp, had told the governor on Tuesday that they did not support Palaniswami and want him removed from the chief minister’s post.

The same day, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian Union Muslim League also asked Rao to direct Palaniswami to prove his majority in the House. Both the DMK and Congress claimed that 22 MLAs had expressed their lack of confidence in the chief minister. This reportedly includes three allies, besides 19 AIADMK MLAs.

Dinakaran supporters in Puducherry

The 19 Dinakaran loyalists are lodged at a resort in Puducherry. They were taken there to ensure that they are not influenced by the other parties. AIADMK supporters held protests near the Windflower Resort on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran sacked Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar from a party post on Wednesday, ANI reported. He had expelled senior MP R Vaithilingam from the party on Tuesday for earlier saying that Sasikala will be removed from the AIADMK soon.