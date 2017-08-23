A look at the headlines right now:

At least 74 injured after Kaifiyat Express goes off tracks near UP’s Auraiya: Ten coaches got derailed after the engine hit a dumper. Centre approves the merger, consolidation of public sector banks: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said the government wants to reduce the number of PSU lenders to 10 to 15 from the current 21. New Rs 200 notes will soon be in circulation: The Centre confirmed that the bills will be available by the end of August or the first week of September. After Dinakaran loyalists and DMK, Congress wants floor test for Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu Assembly: Party MLA K Ramasamy said not asking the chief minister to prove his majority in the House will allow the ‘unconstitutional government’ to continue. Centre indicates that there will be no new law to check the triple talaq practice: Officials said states will be issued an advisory to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order. Court seeks Kejriwal’s response to Jaitley’s charge that he filed false affidavit in defamation case: The finance minister claimed that the Delhi chief Minister had lied when he said he had not asked counsel Ram Jethmalani to use derogatory words. Typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong, over 400 flights cancelled, stock market suspended: This is the strongest storm to make landfall in the region in five years. Lt Colonel Purohit, who was granted bail in 2008 Malegaon blasts case, released from prison: Army vehicles escorted him out of Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail, where he spent nine years. 83 children were used as human bombs this year in Nigeria, mostly by Boko Haram, says Unicef: The UN agency said this had led to fear and suspicion of those who were released or escaped from the militant group. After Trump’s warning to Pakistan, China says Islamabad was on the front line in war against terror: Beijing said the two countries will continue to fight together for peace in Afghanistan.