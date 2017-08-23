The big news: Kaifiyat Express derailment in UP leaves over 70 injured, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Cabinet approved the merger of public sector banks, and the RBI will bring new Rs 200 notes in circulation soon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 74 injured after Kaifiyat Express goes off tracks near UP’s Auraiya: Ten coaches got derailed after the engine hit a dumper.
- Centre approves the merger, consolidation of public sector banks: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said the government wants to reduce the number of PSU lenders to 10 to 15 from the current 21.
- New Rs 200 notes will soon be in circulation: The Centre confirmed that the bills will be available by the end of August or the first week of September.
- After Dinakaran loyalists and DMK, Congress wants floor test for Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu Assembly: Party MLA K Ramasamy said not asking the chief minister to prove his majority in the House will allow the ‘unconstitutional government’ to continue.
- Centre indicates that there will be no new law to check the triple talaq practice: Officials said states will be issued an advisory to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order.
- Court seeks Kejriwal’s response to Jaitley’s charge that he filed false affidavit in defamation case: The finance minister claimed that the Delhi chief Minister had lied when he said he had not asked counsel Ram Jethmalani to use derogatory words.
- Typhoon Hato hits Hong Kong, over 400 flights cancelled, stock market suspended: This is the strongest storm to make landfall in the region in five years.
- Lt Colonel Purohit, who was granted bail in 2008 Malegaon blasts case, released from prison: Army vehicles escorted him out of Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail, where he spent nine years.
- 83 children were used as human bombs this year in Nigeria, mostly by Boko Haram, says Unicef: The UN agency said this had led to fear and suspicion of those who were released or escaped from the militant group.
- After Trump’s warning to Pakistan, China says Islamabad was on the front line in war against terror: Beijing said the two countries will continue to fight together for peace in Afghanistan.