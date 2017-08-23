A district court in West Bengal on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Tarun Sengupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s information technology cell secretary, reported The Indian Express. The additional director general of the Crime Investigation Department, Rajesh Kumar, told the newspaper that this is the second time the lower court has rejected Sengupta’s bail plea.

Sengupta had been arrested in Asansol in July for allegedly sharing communally-sensitive content on social media. His earlier bail plea was rejected on August 3 by the Birbhum district court.

The fake video purportedly showed a Muslim police officer beating a Hindu man. The footage was also accompanied by an image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He was arrested after communal violence broke out in Baduria and Basirhat areas of West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party Asansol President Tapas Ray said Sengupta had not resigned as the IT cell convenor, The Indian Express reported.