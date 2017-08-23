The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted an illegal casino and bar operating out of a farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri, reported the Hindustan Times. Thirty people, including 14 players and five attendants, were arrested from the farmhouse that has been earlier used to shoot films and television shows. The police also seized at least 13 luxury cars.

A roulette table, gambling equipment, casino chips, liquor bottles and hookahs were also recovered from the site, reported NDTV. Officials found tokens worth over Rs 3 crore. They said the farmhouse was owned by a retired Army officer, and run by a man called Radhe Shyam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said they raids were conducted after a tip-off. “We will be registering a First Information Report under appropriate sections,” he said.