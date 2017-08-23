Cab hailing app Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday launched the Unified Payments Interface integration that will allow its riders to make cashless transactions using their unique IDs. Till date, the riders were only able pay using cash, debit or credit cards, and Paytm.

Union Minister of Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad was present at the launch in New Delhi. The company has tied up with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank to introduce the facility, reported The Economic Times.

Uber said it was a big supporter of cashless transactions in India. “UPI Integration will bring millions of riders and driver partners into the digital payments ecosystem,” the company said. The first phase of integrated UPI platform was launched in July for the app’s Android using customers only.

RS Prasad, Minister of IT believes in Digital Inclusion for all of India #UberForDigitalIndia #UberForBhim @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/O865WZCo1t — Uber India (@Uber_India) August 23, 2017

Uber India’s rival Ola had introduced the integrated UPI to its platform in April this year. It has also payment options like cash, credit or debit cards and Ola Money.