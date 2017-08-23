The business wrap: Centre confirms Rs 200 notes will be in circulation soon, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shares of Infosys jumped following reports that Nandan Nilekani may return as its CEO, and the Centre approved the consolidation of PSU banks.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- New Rs 200 notes will soon be in circulation, says Finance Ministry: The Centre confirmed that the bills will be available by the end of August or the first week of September.
- Infosys shares jump after reports indicate Nandan Nilekani may return as CEO: The former UIDAI chief’s return and role in the software major is likely to be finalised in the next 48 hours.
- Centre approves the merger, consolidation of public sector banks: Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said the government wants to reduce the number of PSU lenders to 10 to 15 from the current 21.
- Uber launches UPI integrated payment facility for its Indian customers: The cab hailing app said it was deeply committed to promote cashless transactions in the country.
- Sensex surges over 276 points to close at 31,568, Nifty at 9,852: The gain was primarily because of heavy buying in realty, metal and banking stocks.
- Amid opposition, India gives Pfizer the patent to exclusively sell vital pneumonia vaccine: Various groups believe the decision will make the shot less accessible to the poor.
- Indian sellers can take their products to 190 countries with the Flipkart Global programme: The e-commerce giant will sell the goods through eBay, whose Indian unit it bought in April.
- WhatsApp rolls out new coloured text-based status updates: The update allows users to choose a font, background color, and even add links.
- Move over buffalo meat, basmati rice is now India’s top export commodity: Around 1.3 million tonnes of the rice was exported in the April to June quarter, up from 1.18 million in the corresponding months in 2016.
- Lamborghini launches luxury smartphone ‘Alpha One’ for Rs 1.5 lakh: Available online and at a few stores in London and the UAE, it comes with a 20-MP camera, fingerprint sensor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor.