The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala seeking to review the apex court’s decision to convict her in a disproportionate assets case, ANI reported. Sasikala has been serving a four-year sentence in Bengaluru’s Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison since the verdict was out in February.

The bench said that there was no error in its prior judgement, and it does not merit a review, India Today reported.

The review petition was filed by Sasikala, her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, and her nephew VN Sudhakaran – who were also convicted and jailed in the case – in May. The plea challenged the apex court’s decision to set aside Karnataka High Court’s 2015 verdict acquitting them.

She had also argued that she could not be convicted in the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as the law states that the charges in such cases flow from a public servant – in this case J Jayalalithaa in her capacity as the chief minister. However, since Jayalalithaa died, the original charges do not stand, and thus neither do other related charges, she had claimed.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy had first filed the complaint on Jayalalithaa’s illegal assets in 1996. She was accused of amassing wealth of more than Rs 63 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income when she was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu between 1991 and 1996.