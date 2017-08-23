At least 35 people were killed and 13 wounded after air strikes at a small hotel near the Yemeni capital Sanaa, a local medic said, according to Reuters.

Almaseera, a local television channel run by the country’s Houthi rebels, blamed the Saudi-led military coalition allied with the Yemeni government for the strike, reported Al-Jazeera.

“More than 30 martyrs in air strike on small hotel in Arhab,” Almaseera said in a newsflash. The medic said that 35 bodies had been recovered from the rubble, according to Reuters. He said more people were believed to be inside the rubble.

The Houthis control Sanaa and northern Yemen. They have been fighting Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by the Saudi-led military alliance.

The war has killed at least 10,000 people and displaced over three million from their homes since February 2014, Al-Jazeera quoted a United Nations report as saying.