Former Reserve Bank of India Chairman Raghuram Rajan’s book I Do What I Do: On Reform, Rhetoric & Resolve, will be available at bookstores from September 4, HarperCollins has said. His book comes out a year after his controversial return to academia.

The title of the book is taken from one of Rajan’s most famous quotes during his time as RBI chief. In September 2015, soon after he had cut the bank’s interest rates, when asked if he was the industry’s Santa Claus, Rajan had said, “I don’t know what you want to call me...Santa Claus... you want to call me hawk, I don’t know. I don’t go by this. My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do.”

Rajan had taken charge of the RBI in September 2013, and announced he would continue in the job after politician Subramanian Swamy had questioned his motives last year. About the book, HarperCollins said, “Rajan explains economic concepts in a readily accessible way. Equally, he addresses key issues that are not in any banking manual but essential to growth: the need for tolerance and respect to assure India’s economic progress, for instance, or the connection between political freedom and prosperity.”