The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday asked the Karnataka government to submit an action plan, detailing how it plans to clean and remove municipal solid waste from the Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, reported PTI. The Bellandur Lake had once again started spewing toxic foam last week.

“We are not satisfied with the answers provided by the respondents in relation to compliance of the directions issued by the tribunal, from time to time,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said. “However, the counsel appearing for the state submits that he would personally look into the matter, and place before the tribunal a complete action plan.”

The bench also asked the officers present at the hearing to personally inspect the sites before placing the facts and the proposed action plan before the tribunal. “The existing sewage treatment plants, their capacity, technology and the parameters which they are capable of providing to the effluent upon treatment should also be submitted,” the bench said.

On August 17, the froth had risen so high that it started causing trouble for residents of the area. People living in nearby apartment complexes had said the foam was blowing into their houses.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, had assured the public that the state government was taking all necessary measures to tackle the foaming Bellandur Lake. He had said they will resolve the problem within a couple of years.

The city’s two largest lakes – Bellandur and Varthur – are regularly affected by froth. Environmentalists blame the practice of dumping untreated sewage and pollutants in the lakes. Residents living in the area have repeatedly asked the government to take appropriate action to stop lake foaming. Many have also criticised the civic bodies for their failure to address the problem.