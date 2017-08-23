Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said those in the Other Backward Classes category earning up to Rs 8 lakh per annum in Central government jobs would now be able to avail the benefits of reservation, PTI reported.

Jaitley, who was addressing reporters in New Delhi, said the Union Cabinet has increased the “creamy layer” ceiling for the OBC category from the existing Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum.