The big news: Railway minister offers to resign after two accidents, and nine other top stories
- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offers to resign after two train derailments: Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was appointed new chief of the Railway Board.
- Supreme Court rejects AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s review petition: The bench said there was no error in its prior judgement, and hence it did not merit a review.
- At least 35 killed in air strike in Yemen: Almaseera, a local television channel run by the country’s Houthi rebels, blamed the Saudi-led military coalition for the strike.
- OBC category people earning up to Rs 8 lakh per annum will now get reservation benefits: This new ruling will apply to only those in Central government jobs.
- Wayne Rooney retires from international football: The 31-year-old calls it quits after scoring a record 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.
- Raghuram Rajan’s book on his time as RBI chief will be out on September 4: Besides Rajan’s commentary, it will also include speeches that convey what it was like to head the central bank during his time, publisher HarperCollins said.
- NGT asks Karnataka government to submit action plan to clean Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru: The bench also asked the officers present at the hearing to personally inspect the sites before submitting the report to the tribunal.
- Infosys shares jump after reports indicate Nandan Nilekani may return as CEO: The former UIDAI chief’s return and role in the software major is likely to be finalised in the next 48 hours.
- Delhi High Court sets aside LG Anil Baijal’s order cancelling bungalow allotted to AAP: The bench directed the lieutenant governor to submit another ‘reasoned order’ within eight weeks.
- SBI chief says there is no reason banks won’t lend to units that have potential: Arundhati Bhattacharya said that bad loans in the public sector would reduce after the problem is resolved in three or four of the biggest units.