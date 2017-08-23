A look at the headlines right now:

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offers to resign after two train derailments: Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was appointed new chief of the Railway Board. Supreme Court rejects AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s review petition: The bench said there was no error in its prior judgement, and hence it did not merit a review. At least 35 killed in air strike in Yemen: Almaseera, a local television channel run by the country’s Houthi rebels, blamed the Saudi-led military coalition for the strike. OBC category people earning up to Rs 8 lakh per annum will now get reservation benefits: This new ruling will apply to only those in Central government jobs. Wayne Rooney retires from international football: The 31-year-old calls it quits after scoring a record 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances. Raghuram Rajan’s book on his time as RBI chief will be out on September 4: Besides Rajan’s commentary, it will also include speeches that convey what it was like to head the central bank during his time, publisher HarperCollins said. NGT asks Karnataka government to submit action plan to clean Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru: The bench also asked the officers present at the hearing to personally inspect the sites before submitting the report to the tribunal. Infosys shares jump after reports indicate Nandan Nilekani may return as CEO: The former UIDAI chief’s return and role in the software major is likely to be finalised in the next 48 hours. Delhi High Court sets aside LG Anil Baijal’s order cancelling bungalow allotted to AAP: The bench directed the lieutenant governor to submit another ‘reasoned order’ within eight weeks. SBI chief says there is no reason banks won’t lend to units that have potential: Arundhati Bhattacharya said that bad loans in the public sector would reduce after the problem is resolved in three or four of the biggest units.