The Supreme Court on Thursday is expected to pass its judgment on whether the right to privacy is a fundamental right. The verdict is likely to determine whether the submission of an individual’s Aadhaar number can be made compulsory for access to government schemes.

A number of petitioners have argued in court that Aadhaar breaches an individual’s right to privacy, saying it fell under the Constitution’s Article 21 on the right to life and Article 19 on the protection of certain basic rights. The Centre had argued that citizens do not have an absolute right over their bodies, and that an array of laws and rules has already imposed limitations on this right.

The Unique Identity Development Authority of India, which manages the biometrics for Aadhaar cards, had told the top court that it was “technically impossible” to use the data to spy on people who have enrolled in the unique identification programme. Representing the agency, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said that the Aadhaar law included several safeguards to avoid surveillance, which critics believe the government will be able to do as more schemes are linked to the number.

A nine-judge Constitution bench had reserved its verdict in the case on August 3, after hearing arguments from all parties involved for six days across three weeks. The judgment is likely to be announced at 10.30 am.