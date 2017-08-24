The big news: Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy likely today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee barred Durga idol immersions on Muharram day, and the Cabinet approved a proposal to set up a panel to sub-categorise OBCs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on right to privacy today: A nine-judge Constitution bench will rule whether it is a fundamental right, based on arguments put forward by a number of parties.
- No Durga idol immersions on October 1 to avoid clashes with Muharram processions, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the puja tradition must be halted at 6 pm on September 30 and can resume on October 2.
- Cabinet approves proposal to set up panel to divide Other Backward Classes into smaller categories: The committee is meant to ensure fair and just distribution of reservations in government jobs and educational institutes.
- US may soon carry out drone strikes in Pakistan, warns Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: He added that India is ‘emerging as a very important regional strategic partner’.
- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offers to resign after two train derailments: Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was appointed new chief of the Railway Board.
- Supreme Court rejects AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s review petition: The bench said there was no error in its prior judgement, and hence it did not merit a review.
- UN body asks US to ‘unequivocally and unconditionally’ condemn the violence in Charlottesville: The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said there should be no place in the world for ‘racist white supremacist ideas’.
- Thousands of Indian domestic workers could benefit from Qatar’s new employment laws: The law ensures that domestic staff do not work for more than 10 hours a day, and are paid their wages at the end of each month.