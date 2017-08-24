A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on right to privacy today: A nine-judge Constitution bench will rule whether it is a fundamental right, based on arguments put forward by a number of parties. No Durga idol immersions on October 1 to avoid clashes with Muharram processions, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the puja tradition must be halted at 6 pm on September 30 and can resume on October 2. Cabinet approves proposal to set up panel to divide Other Backward Classes into smaller categories: The committee is meant to ensure fair and just distribution of reservations in government jobs and educational institutes. US may soon carry out drone strikes in Pakistan, warns Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: He added that India is ‘emerging as a very important regional strategic partner’. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu offers to resign after two train derailments: Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani was appointed new chief of the Railway Board. Supreme Court rejects AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s review petition: The bench said there was no error in its prior judgement, and hence it did not merit a review. UN body asks US to ‘unequivocally and unconditionally’ condemn the violence in Charlottesville: The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination said there should be no place in the world for ‘racist white supremacist ideas’.

Thousands of Indian domestic workers could benefit from Qatar’s new employment laws: The law ensures that domestic staff do not work for more than 10 hours a day, and are paid their wages at the end of each month.