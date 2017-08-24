The Railways has invited the public to come forward with any proof they may have on Wednesday’s derailment of the Kaifiyat Express. The Northern Railway has ordered a high-level investigation into the mishap. Commissioner of Railway Safety in Lucknow Satish Kumar Pandey will lead the inquiry, The Times of India reported.

The general public has been asked to approach investigators at the Kanpur Central Railway Station after 9.30 am on Friday and Saturday if they have information on the derailment.

More than 80 people were injured after 10 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday. The train, which was on its way to Delhi from Azamgarh, went off tracks around 2.40 am after colliding with the dumper.

The railway administration has also lodged an FIR against the driver of the dumper, identified as Bablu, contractor Alok Dubey of Raj Construction Company and another person, according to The Times of India. However, they are all still absconding.

The accident came just days after at least 24 passengers died and more than 150 were injured in the derailment of the Kalinga-Utkal Express near Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The train was heading to Haridwar from Puri on August 19 when it went off tracks.