The Chinese Embassy on Thursday issued an advisory to its citizens in India, reminding them to take necessary precautions to ensure that their stay in the country is peaceful and comfortable. The advisory, issued in Mandarin, is valid till December 31, 2017.

The notice tells Chinese nationals in India that natural disasters, road accidents and infectious diseases are on the rise in the country, warning them to “pay close attention to the local security situation and be self-aware”.

The advisory comes ahead of the Brics Summit in Xiamen on September 3, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

This is the second such advisory issued by China since the diplomatic standoff between the two nations began in June in the Sikkim sector’s Doklam area. The first advisory, issued on July 7, 2017, expired on July 31.

Both countries have maintained that troops from the other nation had transgressed into their territory in the region. Bilateral ties have been strained since the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in Doklam. New Delhi has said it will not allow China to construct a motorable road up to the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction through the Doklam plateau.

Thursday’s advisory also tells Chinese citizens to precautions to strengthen their security, not travel unnecessarily and to travel with friends, family members or colleagues, or keep them informed about the details of their trip, if necessary.

Always carry your identification proof and respect local laws and religious practices, the Embassy advised its citizens in India. “Chinese citizens with expired visas have been unable to leave the country...so they must ensure this does not happen,” it reads, also asking its citizens to pay attention to disease and disaster prevention protocols to ensure smooth travel.