Around 400 paramilitary personnel were deployed across Chandigarh on Wednesday, as over a lakh supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gathered in Panchkula ahead of a court verdict in a rape case against him, reported The Indian Express. The large numbers of Ram Rahim supporters triggered panic among residents. Schools, colleges and shops remained closed in both Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Six companies each of the Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force, as well as two each of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Industrial Security Force, carried out a joint flag march along with Chandigarh Police on Wednesday. All heads of police will remain on duty for the next two days, and 6,000 officers have been deployed in the city.

In Panchkula, six companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed since Monday. Although prohibitory orders have been imposed across Haryana, Director General of Police BS Sandhu said it had been impossible to prevent Ram Rahim’s followers from gathering in Panchkula.

“How can we stop 1.5 lakh people from entering Panchkula,” he said. “It is a district that does not have just one or two entry routes, but has multiple routes. They are entering Panchkula from Chandigarh, Punjab side and other areas.”

The case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was registered in 2002 based on two anonymous letters that claimed he had sexually exploited two female followers. Singh has denied the allegations. A Panchkula court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Friday.