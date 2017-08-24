Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday ordered criminal action against senior doctors at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital, where 63 children died allegedly because of lack of liquid oxygen supply. He also ordered action against the supplier Pushpa Sales, though he had earlier maintained that the children had died of encephalitis, The Hindu reported.

The chief minister called for criminal action against Dr Kafeel Khan, Dr Rajeev Mishra and Dr Satish. While Khan was in charge of the acute encephalitis syndrome ward, Mishra is the former principal of BRD Medical College and Hospital. Dr Satish headed the oxygen supply unit and anaesthesia department.

Adityanath is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.

The order comes after a four-member committee headed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar submitted its report to Adityanath on August 20. Besides action against the doctors at the hospital and Pushpa Sales, the committee had recommended conducting a special audit of the medicines purchased by the facility in the past three years, PTI reported.