Resident doctors at Safdargunj Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday evening began an indefinite strike after a patient allegedly got violent with one of their colleagues, ANI reported. They have demanded better security arrangements at the hospital.

Security guards turned away several patients at the facility’s gate in the wake of this strike. Emergency services at the hospital were affected.

Dheer Singh, president of the Resident Doctors Association, told ANI that a patient had assaulted a doctor on Wednesday, claiming that his treatment was being delayed. “Such incidents are not new to us,” he said. “Our security should be increased to check such attacks. An FIR has been filed.”

